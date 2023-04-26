On Saturday, April 29, 1-4 p.m. VFW Post No. 8773, 1215 S. Washington St., will be recognized with the unveiling of a sign marking the Post’s fabled history of resilience in the face of segregation, support for veterans, and contributions to the community.
In addition to the unveiling of a site-specific sign created by Heather Hagedorn, executive director of the Geary County Historical Society, the program will include a color guard, recognition of dignitaries and representatives of future Trail sites, thanks to supporters, and remarks by featured speaker James Sands, Honorary Buffalo Soldier, retired city commissioner, and president of the Black History Trail of Geary County.
The celebration will conclude with a delicious meal catered by Beverly Johnson, president of the Ladies Auxillary of VFW Post No. 8773.
Admission to this event is free to the public, thanks to generous support from Geary County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Humanities Kansas, and the Geary County Historical Society.
As parking is restricted, visitors should leave vehicles at Church of the Nazarene, 1025 S. Washington St., and take one of the shuttles that will be available that day for transport to the post.
At the end of World War II, black veterans found themselves unwelcome at the local VFW, so they formed Post No,. 8773 and began a long history of involvement in the community. They brought in speakers, organized festivals, offered events for children, all while offering unwavering support to veterans of all ethnicities. The segregated post went out of existence, but Post No. 8773 is still going strong.
This location is the first site on a planned Black History Trail that will initially include an additional 11 sites. The planned Trail will take visitors to historic churches, fraternal organizations, schools, a cemetery, Buffalo soldier residences, Rathert Field, the Buffalo Soldier Monument, the Black USO, and the former black business district on Ninth Street.
Phase 2 of the Trail will commemorate Black history in the rural areas of Geary County, with the ultimate goal of linking up with Black history trails throughout the Flint Hills.
For more information, contact Project Manager Melanie Laster at mlaster1@cox.net, (785) 226-4159.
