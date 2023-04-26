On Saturday, April 29, 1-4 p.m. VFW Post  No. 8773, 1215 S. Washington St., will be recognized with the unveiling of a sign marking the Post’s fabled history of resilience in the face of segregation, support for veterans, and contributions to the community.

In addition to the unveiling of a site-specific sign created by Heather Hagedorn, executive director of the Geary County Historical Society, the program will include a color guard, recognition of dignitaries and representatives of future Trail sites, thanks to supporters, and remarks by featured speaker James Sands, Honorary Buffalo Soldier, retired city commissioner, and president of the Black History Trail of Geary County.

Tags

Recommended for you