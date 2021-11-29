Public Works applies for grants to improve Freeman Field Airport

After receiving approval from the Junction City Commission, Public Works applied for two grants this month to improve the Freeman Field Airport.
Director of Public Works Ray Ibarra said the airport fuel system is more than 20 years old and a house is in the proximity of the runway protection zone. He said the grants would help to remedy those two situations.
The KDOT Airport Improvement grants would allow acquisition of the house in the runway protection zone and the addition of three new fuel tanks and a new fuel pump to replace the old fuel system.
Public Works also plans to use an FAA Obstruction Grant to provide the resources to lower power lines and remove trees that the Federal Aviation Administration identified as within in the proximity of the runway and runway protection zone.
“It was determined about a year and a half or two years ago when we started the new airport master plan, and that was identified by the FAA, that we had an issue with the trees and the power lines as being an obstruction,” Ibarra said.
The airport serves as a general aviation airport for small aircraft and repairs. Ibarra said owners of private planes use the airport and LifeStar, a nonprofit medical air transportation service, has a helicopter there for emergency patient transport.
The Public Works Department is responsible for the airport, and it is managed by Kansas Air Center. Freeman Field has three runways: an asphalt runway, 3,500 feet by 75 feet with a heading of 18-36, grass runway, 1,927 feet by 200 feet with a heading of 5-23 and another grass runway, 1,915 feet by 140 feet with a heading of 13-31.
Ibarra said he expects to learn whether Public Works will receive the funding around Jan. 1.
