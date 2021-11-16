Puttin’ on the Glitz fundraiser upcoming

The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation is Puttin’ on the Glitz with a formal party fundraiser on Dec. 11 at the Courtyard by Marriott.
The cost per person is $110, and all funds raised through the fundraiser will go back into the foundation and used toward its goal of supporting healthcare programs in the county, as well as the needs of the Geary Community Hospital.
Prior to 2018, the foundation held a Glitz event annually for more than 20 years, so after Tracy Geisler became executive director of the foundation this year, she decided to bring the event back to the county.
“I think people are really excited to dress up and come to something, because it’s been a few years” she said. “I’ve been listening to people about things they liked, things they didn’t like and things they wanted to see changed.”
Geisler said she wanted to make this event unique compared to previous Glitz events, so she worked with her staff to bring new aspects to the event. A few new additions include two drink tickets with each seat purchased, an afterparty and DJ/MC Dave Lewis Entertainment to spice up the music.
The night will start at 6 p.m. with cocktails, appetizers and a performance by the JC Singers from Junction City High School.
Food at the event is buffet style with prime rib and chicken as the main dishes and a dessert bar. Drinks include wine, beer and mixed drinks.
During the event, a live auction will take place for a variety of special items, including K-State basketball tickets, Acorn Resort wild hunting trip package and a week-long Florida trip. Wine Grab Bags will also be available to purchase.
An after-party will follow the main event and will last until midnight, with DJ open requests, dancing and refreshments. Jim Clark Chevrolet will provide shuttle service, and those who wish to stay right there at the Courtyard by Marriott will receive a discount to stay for $84.
Businesses of organizations that sponsor the event for $500 or more will receive recognition on the website and at the event. Sponsors of more than $2,000 will receive the recognition and two tickets to the event. Sponsors donating $3,000 or more will receive recognition on the website and at the event, plus four tickets to the event.
On Nov. 14, from noon to 4 p.m., 15% of proceeds from items bought at Magnolia’s Boutique at 618 N. Washington St. in Junction City will go to the Glitz fundraiser event. The store has items like formal gowns, shoes and accessories that people could buy and wear to the event.
A limit of 250 seats are available, so Geisler encourages those interested to reserve their seats soon. The event is for adults 21 years or age and older, and the deadline to RSVP is Nov. 29.
For more information, contact Geisler at 785-770-2685.
