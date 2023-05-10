Phil Canty

Phil Canty sits down to speak about the most difficult, defining experience that he had as a teenager in last week’s teacher appreciation dinner.                        (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)

Local teachers made a big difference in his life, TV and radio personality Phil Canty said at last week’s 17th annual ‘Celebration of Teaching’ hosted by the Geary Community Schools Foundation.

“Teachers saved my life,” Canty said. “It would have been different. But I had great teachers that came from USD 475.’

