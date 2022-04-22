Registration for all children and teen summer programs opened April 25 at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library. This includes the new STEAM Camps, Read and Learn story programs, Friday Night Live for middle and high school students and more. The summer program brochure is also available.
The 2022 Summer Reading program for all ages, Oceans of Possibilities, will launch at the Kickoff Party on May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. It will feature games, crafts and a make-your-own treat bar. The party’s special guest will be Pete the Cat who will introduce the new Story Walk JC title, “Pete at the Beach.”
Partygoers will also be able to get a library card if they don’t already have one, sign up for the reading program and checkout their first batch of reads. Winners of the Summer Reading Bookmark Contest will also be on hand.
The summer reading program for children is designed to encourage them to read throughout the summer months to help them maintain and even continue to develop the skills they acquired during their just-completed school year. In addition, the program also gives families the freedom to choose the titles and types of books they want to read rather than those they’ve been assigned as part of a curriculum.
Parents can also sign up for the adult program so they can model the behavior they are encouraging for their kids. Books, e-books and audiobooks are all eligible to be included in each of the age-based programs.
Please call the library at 785-238-4311 for additional information.
