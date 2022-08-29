A bison herd grazes
A bison herd grazes on the Konza Prairie Biological Station. A new study led by a Kansas State University researcher shows reintroducing bison to grasslands increases plant diversity and drought resilience.

 Photo courtesy of Barbara Van Slyke

Manhattan — A Kansas State University-led study has found that reintroducing bison — a formerly dominant grazer — doubles plant diversity in a tallgrass prairie. The research involves more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station and was recently published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.

The study found that plant communities also were resilient to the most extreme drought in four decades. These gains are now among the largest recorded increases in species richness because of grazing in grasslands globally, researchers said.