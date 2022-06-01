Rep. Lonnie Clark, R-Junction City, is retiring from the Kansas House, along with a slew of other House members.
Clark announced his decision not to seek re-election on May 23, during the final day of the 2022 legislative session. Along with, him, many other lawmakers announced their retirement and made farewell speeches, including Rep. David French, R-Lansing, Rep. Steve Huebert, R-Valley Center, Rep. Marty Long, R-Ulysses, and Rep. Jim Kelly, R-Independence.
Additionally, House Speaker Ron Ryckman, who served three terms, is not seeking reelection. Speaker Pro Tempore Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, who served alongside Ryckman since they both entered Legislature in 2012, is also leaving.
“To everything there is a season, a time to every purpose, to every work,” Ryckman said in his farewell speech. “There are no words to adequately express what an honor it has been to serve alongside you and to earn your confidence for three terms as speaker.”
Reps. Megan Lynn, R-Olathe, and Rep. Richard Proehl, R-Parsons, announced their retirements from the House earlier this year.
Rep. Tom Burroughs, D-Kansas City, has served since 1997 and will not be running for re-election, as well as Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City, who was in office since 2011.
Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka, has served since 2016 and will be retiring alongside Reps. Anne Kuether and Ron Highland, who announced their retirement earlier this year.
Rep. Jesse Burris, R-Mulvane, and Rep. Stephen Johnson, R-Assaria also announced that they will retire from the House and are running for other offices. Burris is running to be a magistrate judge in Sedgwick County, and Johnson is running for state treasurer.
All 125 seats in the House are up for re-election in November.
