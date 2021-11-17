After the resignation of Geary County Treasurer Kathy Treemont on Nov. 8, the Geary County Republican Central Committee is holding a convention Nov. 23 to select her replacement.
This selection, upon the approval of Governor Kelly, will serve as Geary County Treasurer until the end of 2022.
Republican Central Committeemen and Committeewomen members need to bring photo identification to vote in this Convention, which will be held at the Geary County Senior Citizen Center, 1025 S. Spring Valley Road in Junction City.
Credential check in is at 6 p.m. and the convention begins at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Todd Godfrey, chairman at 785-307-0901 or gearycountygop@gmail.com or call/message Kristina Coffman, co-chair at 316-708-0159.
