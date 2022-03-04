More area residents came to the Junction City Commission meeting Tuesday to talk about their concerns surrounding the meatpacking plant proposed for the area and to ask questions.
Karen Augustein, who owns property where Taylor Road and Old Highway 40 meet, asked the commissioners during public comment about details on the potential meatpacking plant.
She asked what involvement the city has had concerning the meatpacking plant and what and when the next step is. She also asked how much ground the city commission would pull into the city if the plant were built, whether the city would provide the water, whether the city would pay for the infrastructure if it came to fruition, if the business would get a tax abatement and when the city would do an environmental impact study.
Jeff Underhill, mayor, said the commission does not have any answers to those questions yet.
“We also have those same questions and that’s some of the conversations we’ve had at different public meetings,” he said. “We don’t know the answers to those yet – we are not far enough along.”
She asked whether the commission would let the public know when the next step comes along, and Underhill said yes. Commissioner Pat Landes told her the commission has not received a proposal for the meatpacking plant yet.
Concerning the interchange KDOT plans to build at Taylor Road, Augustein asked whether it is contingent on the city ensuring that there will be infrastructure there, and Underhill answered no.
Sheila Burdett, Junction City resident, then spoke about her concerns with the potential plant.
Burdett, a realtor, said sellers who list their houses fill out a disclosure statement that potential buyers review. This protects the seller from lawsuits. A few of the questions, she said, include whether the seller is aware of any environmental issues, whether they are aware or have received any notice of any condition or proposed change in the neighborhood or surrounding area and whether they are aware of any condition or claim which may result in a change to assessments or fees.
“These all will affect the existing real estate in sales,” she said. “So, if you put a slaughterhouse in here or as we’re talking about it, it’s a potential, we have to identify it on our Seller’s Disclosure Statement. That could ruin a sale.”
She said she is against the meatpacking plant because of all the negative effects it would have in the community.
“You have to weigh the value of these jobs versus the destruction of our community,” she said. “You say you are going to do your due diligence and go and find out about all this, but you couldn’t even walk across the street to our presentation the other day.”
Another city resident said he was going to talk about the meatpacking plant as well, but said since the commission doesn’t have answers currently, he said it’s a “mute topic.” Instead, he asked some questions about the meeting agenda.
Travis Godfrey, resident, said he just graduated from the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program and thanked those involved in putting it together and supporting it.
He said people are embarrassed to call Junction City “junk town” anymore because of the good changes that have happened. He encouraged the commissioners to continue contributing to events and activities within the city so people will see the city for the great things going on, rather than its past nickname.
Scott Kellogg, resident, thanked the commission members for their efforts in the community, which have helped lift the town’s reputation.
“When I opted to retire here after 27 years in the military, I opted to do so, not because of my previous experiences of hearing about “junk town” or “Manhattan’s poor trailer trash cousin.” I decided to move here because I no longer heard those things from military members, and it is thanks to the efforts to grow this community,” he said. “But I must emphasis that there is a difference between growth and mere expansion.”
He said he has heard arguments that the proposed meatpacking plant will be a benefit to military retirees, but he said many older military retirees are not interested in working the type of jobs the plant would bring because of the intensive manual labor.
He said retirees who have seen death and smelled foul odors in their military years will not want to work in a place that exposes them to the same thing.
“The grand gesture proposed is to offer us the opportunity to work in a slaughterhouse?” he asked. “I assure you that this is the most ill-thought, callous and tone-deaf proposal that I, as a military retiree, have heard, supposedly for our benefit. I assure you; it is an argument that carries absolutely no weight whatsoever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.