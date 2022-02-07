A first in a four-part series of “Legislative Coffees” took place Saturday at the Junction City Municipal Building auditorium. Local citizens had the opportunity to sip some brew and hear how the legislature was doing from their district leaders.
The meeting gave attendees a thorough run down of what each senator and representative is handling and where they believe it will go. Certain touch points were unique to their own committee experience, but three topics stood out in discussion. The redistricting maps, impact aid bill and business about the food sales tax were all addressed at some length by the panel of speakers, which included Senators Jeff Longbine and Lonnie Clark, as well as Representatives Tom Hawk and Dave Baker.
Longbine, of the 17th District, began the around-the-horn style forum first by acknowledging those who attended and how it reflects the event’s purpose.
“This is a great opportunity for us to not only tell you what’s going on in the legislature but hopefully get some good solid feedback from you in your questions and comments,” Longbine said.
First, he addressed the current state of redistricting efforts. This coffee occurred two days after Gov. Laura Kelly reportedly vetoed the current proposed congressional redistricting map; an effort contested by the state’s democratic contingency as gerrymandering. Recently, North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled their proposed redistricting maps as unconstitutional based on the same claim of gerrymandering. This term describes political manipulation of electoral boundaries.
Longbine stressed that the democratic proposed map had points of contention as well, which he labeled gerrymandering. The lone Democrat in the speaker panel, Rep. Hawk of District 22, disagreed with Longbine. He proposed a different approach to the committee in charge by ensuring it is bipartisan.
“You have people whose jobs are affected, and you don’t get the best decision when it becomes a Republican or Democrat thing,” said Hawk.
Furthermore, Longbine spoke about Senate Bill 341, which had a scheduled vote on Feb. 1, but poor weather took precedence. The Senator expressed his eagerness to get back to work on it. He proposes a critical change to federal impact aid and Kansas equalization of school funds in the bill.
Schools currently receive federal impact aid relating to the amount of Federal or Native American land in the surrounding area. Fort Riley schools are a great example. Schools in these districts typically don’t benefit from the local taxes which other districts utilize. This impact aid is one of the items of a formula under “local foundation aid” in the Kansas school Equity and Enhancement act. This description directs 70% of federal impact aid to be sent from the school into a general fund created by the state. This is an action which Longbine disagrees with, stating that the bill calls for this specific description to be removed.
Clark, Junction City native and representing the 65th district, agreed with this effort supporting military schools like USD 475. USD 475 is a Purple Star School. A designation that acknowledges a school for responding to “the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school,” which is the Purple Star program’s mission. He announced he had his own legislation planned to look into 25% of funds being taken by the state out of funds specifically for Purple Star Schools.
Hawk took a different stance on the matter and referred to the 30% equalization aid which comes back from the state after the 70% is taken. The 30% is the across-the-board redistribution percentage applied evenly across the state to each school.
“We’ve done things that are military-friendly, and Manhattan is focused on that,” Hawk stated. “This bill might fix that, but it also might cause a problem in terms of equalization.”
Representative Hawk worries that a bill like 341 would muddy the ground with this approved equalization effort and threaten the loss of even the 30%.
“Should military kids get less money just because they go to a school that is on a military base? I think most people in the state would say no,” Hawk explained. “Should they get more money? I think most people in the state would say no, as well.”
He described the issue further as a “federal black-eye” and a “public relations problem” rather than a budget one. He went on saying that locals of Junction City and Ogden may vote for more money to these schools, but not the whole state.
Rep. Baker from District 68 addressed a growing sentiment which took root recently about the elimination of food sales tax. Hawk, a member of the budget committee, believes that the food sales tax may make sense for certain areas, but can be unsustainable for the long term.
Baker referenced Kansas border townships and cities who often lose business to Nebraska. The future of any lift of food sales tax remains uncertain and would need to account for many potential effects.
It seems there was one aspect that all sides agreed upon, which was the passing of a bill which would allow for a Gold Star Family memorial on capitol grounds in Topeka. This is a distinction of families who have suffered the loss of a family member while serving in times of conflict. The proposal passed unopposed.
The legislative coffee will continue through April. The next one is on March 5 at the Junction City Municipal Building auditorium.
