Residents across Junction City didn’t have water coming out of their faucets for days after the storm Wednesday because of flooding in the water treatment plant on North Jackson Street.
Allen Dinkel, city manager, said the city government contracts with Veolia Water, a corporate firm that has worked with the city for 30 or more years.
Dinkel said the water plant lost power Wednesday night, and the generator at the plant was operating well. Around midnight or 1 a.m., he said an employee of Veolia Water switched on the power and had problems at the plant which caused the basement to flood.
“We don’t know why he had problems. He then forgot about the rest of the building,” Dinkel said. “The valves are supposed to shut off. Again, he pulled them out to stay open, and the basement filled with about 600,000 gallons of water, which flooded out all the electric.”
Dinkel said when he received a call about the flooding, the water was already 4 or 5 feet deep.
Dinkel said since the plant is in phase 2 of construction, the contractor firm assisted. The construction phase includes moving certain portions of the water plant higher up, but that portion of the construction had not been completed.
Because of this, all the electric was underwater, and Dinkel said staff members needed to replace all of it.
“You could argue that the stuff’s not in the right place, but that’s how (water) plants were designed 30 years ago,” he said.
The most important goal was making sure people could access water again, he said, so staff members worked quickly to replace the electric, with around 40 people working on the plant at any given time.
The government couldn't find many of the parts needed locally, so Dinkel said the city had to get electrical supplies from all over the country.
Because of the danger of electrical wires in water, Dinkel said the staff worked carefully once it drained the water out of the area.
When water was flowing again, workers needed to turn the pressure up slowly to make sure not to put too much pressure on the waterlines. As people in the lower areas of the city started receiving water Saturday, Dinkel said their use of the water slowed the process of getting it to the higher areas, which is why some of the city did not have water until Sunday afternoon.
Dinkel said with those and additional challenges, it was a victory to have the water on as soon as the city did. Without the quick work of all the staff, he said the water could have been off for much longer.
“A lot of good things were happening in the background,” he said. “My staff just rocked it off the charts.”
The water plant is operating normally now, and all the water towers are filled, Dinkel said. The city no longer has to conserve water, but the boil water advisory is still in place until workers lift the boiler and the state tests the water at the plant. Dinkel did not have a time estimate for when that would occur.
Now that the water is back into the water towers and flowing to people’s homes, he said the city is now determining where the responsibility for the mistake is.
“We feel it was an error that was made by a (Veolia Water) employee, which contracts with the city,” he said.
Dinkel said the city’s contract with Veolia Water is up next year, and city officials will evaluate it to determine whether the government renews the contract.
