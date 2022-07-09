Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to Ride for a Cure to raise money for cancer research and education at Kansas State University. The multi-week motorcycle riding challenge starts Aug. 1 and culminates in a celebration event Sept. 17.
Participants recruit sponsors and ride as much as possible between Aug. 1 and Sept. 17. Sponsors pledge their support by the mile or with a flat donation. The final celebration will be Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave., Manhattan.
Directly preceding the celebration event will be an optional 70-mile, five-stop ride through the Flint Hills. Participants who make every stop will be entered into a drawing for tickets to the K-State vs. Tulane football game at 2 p.m. that day.
The event is being organized by Manhattan community members to raise funds for the Johnson Cancer Research Center at K-State. Their goal is to raise $100,000 for research, equipment and student awards.
"Motorcycle riders are quick to support charitable causes, and we are thrilled to be a part of this first-time Ride for a Cure event to help K-State student and faculty researchers cure cancer in our lifetime," said Lynda Bachelor, a member of the event planning committee and motorcycle rider. "Just imagine, if 100 riders get individuals, organizations or businesses to pledge $20 to $100 gifts or $1 to $2 for every mile they ride, we could easily reach our $100,000 goal."
Registration costs $40 for a single rider and $50 for a rider plus passenger. Registration is needed to guarantee a T-shirt and patch.
Sponsors may also donate without being recruited by a rider. Major sponsors will receive special recognition. Inquiries should be directed to the Johnson Cancer Research Center, 785-532-6705 or cancerresearch@k-state.edu.
The celebration event will include food and drink vendors and recognition of participants who raised the most funds and rode the most miles.
The Johnson Cancer Research Center, in the College of Arts and Sciences, supports and advances cancer research and education at Kansas State University. Its programs are made possible by private donations.
More information about Ride for a Cure, including suggestions for recruiting sponsors, is on the center's Ride for a Cure webpage. People may also contact the center at 785-532-6705 or cancerresearch@k-state.edu.
