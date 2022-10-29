Rob Blanken loves to scare people.
That’s evident because, even during a daytime interview earlier this week, he had some surprises in store for this reporter.
Was I scared? I’ll just say that if I had had a GoPro on my head during the behind-the-scenes tour, you would have heard some expletives.
There aren’t many big haunted houses in Flint Hills region. Over the last 12 years, Zombie Toxin in Junction City has become the most well-known.
Zombie Toxin packs a terrifying punch for the 15-20 minutes it takes participants to walk through.
Rob Blanken, owner and creator of Zombie Toxin, said he uses his work to support his passion.
“So I have a business here that does this stuff that actually pays the bills, that over there is sort of my passion,” Blanken said.
The haunted house is across the alley from his business, B&K Dart and Billiard Pro Shop.
Blanken told The Mercury about the amount of work it takes to run his operation, which he said is small compared to others across the state. Blanken works year-round on the haunted house. He will take a few weeks off after October to relax, but he said he gets right back at it come January.
Blanken starts planning the changes he wants to make to the next haunted house early. In the spring, he said he goes to a haunted house show to buy new products.
“Hopefully, you find stuff at the show,” Blanken said. “Go early and get your order in. Usually, it’ll arrive in September, which is not a lot of time to do the installation, testing, modification. Most of the stuff we buy is really cool, but it has to be modified to work for what we do.”
His haunted house has grown to the point he has managers who help out with the house and 40-60 “actors” with the house when it opens.
Blanken said actors show up around 3 p.m., on days they are working and spend anywhere between 5 to 15 minutes in makeup before going on.
Blanken added a few changes this year to add to his zombie storyline. This year he added the doctor before he turns into a zombie, they used to have a room with flying actors but it was removed because it had been a part of the house for a few years. It was replaced with an infection experiment.
The haunted house has been open for 12 years and he said the first five years, he spent the weeknight from 7 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. every week. That means in the first five years of operation alone, he and his team have put in 5,460 hours to make it what it is today.
Blanken said there are anywhere from 20 to 26 different scene in the house depending on the year and about 20% of the overall house is changed every year.
Blanken makes molds of zombie bodies, skulls, and other things used for the house. He added a skull walkway that used made using a mold, then put them in concrete to make a walkway that will have to be destroyed his he wants it gone.
Blanken had a former employee who went on to work in California who has designed figures for movies, help with the “art” that tells the tale of the house.
Before everything is good for Friday and Saturday, he has a manager who does maintenance on the house to make sure its ready to go.
“Things are going to fall off, wear out, need repairs, and some of that stuff is in there for years on end, and it does wear out, so it will need repairs,” Blanken said.
The night of, they will check fog machine animations that spray water and make sure those things are full.
Blanken said the house has a limited number of positions in that if a certain employee wants to do a certain position, it’s first come, first serve.
When actors do show up, Blanken has a specific area for them. They have food and drink, get their costumes, and sign up for makeup before the night starts.
Blanken also creates his own props or figures for the house. He has created a “zombot” a zombie robot Blanken described as the doctor weaponizing zombies. He also built his own stock around a costume that makes a person appear 9 or 10 feet tall.
Blanken said haunted houses are all about phobias and fears and exploiting that. He said people come equipped with everything in their heads to already be scared.
“I think about this thing every single day,” Blanken said. “There isn’t a moment I don’t think about it.”
