USD 475 will adopt new high school math and social studies curriculum, spending $235,810.85 on math curriculum and $171,876.31 on social studies curriculum, as recommended by staff, according to the agenda of the April 5 meeting of the USD 475 school board.
The agenda stated that the high school mathematics department reviewed and then narrowed down many resources aligned with the Kansas Standards for the core classes of Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2.
All teachers preferred that the district adopt Reveal Mathematics with ALEKS from McGraw Hill based on engagement, the rigor of lessons, ability to differentiate lessons and assessments, and students overall preferred that curriculum as well.
The six-year quote includes: teacher materials, online access, student consumables and professional development for $212,506.89. The department also asked to upgrade teaching materials for Algebra 3 and AP Calculus using SAVVAS resources, which include teacher and student print and digital resources for $23,303.96.
The social studies department reviewed three KS History, Government, Social Studies (HGSS) standards-aligned curricula to find the best two to pilot for World History, American History, and Geography. Through a thorough rubric evaluation, they piloted HMH Into Social Studies and McGraw Hill Social Studies for World and American History and also added Savvas World Geography due to the copyright dates.
Most teachers (one exception) chose McGraw Hill Social Studies for World and American History because it features a strong tier I Social Studies curriculum, a vast Primary Source “Living Library” that’s updated regularly, an Inquiry Journal to build social studies skills, and the HGSS state assessment, with SpEd and EL strategies and activities. The online interactive experience was heavily favored by students and teachers.
HMH Global Geography was chosen by a majority because of its strong tier I curriculum, active-use maps online, and strong teacher support guide for new and veteran teachers.
The quote for the 6-year adoption of McGraw Hill Social Studies is $141,118.14 which includes 6 years of US History and six years of World History teacher and student materials, both hard copy and online, plus professional learning. The HMH Geography quote is $30,758.17 which includes six years of Global Geography teacher and student materials, both hard copy and online, plus professional learning.
Read more about the curriculum by clicking on the “Board Document Portal” at usd475.org/board-meeting-agendas-minutes, then access the agenda for the March 5 meeting. Additional documents detailing the curriculum can be accessed by clicking on links within the agenda, which are listed as item 12.1 and 12.2 under “Action Items.”
Also according to the agenda of the April 5 school board meeting, the USD 475 also addressed the following items (not all items may have been approved, as this story is based on the agenda, not the minutes, which were not yet available).
– Eggleston reported that he received official notification that USD 475 has met the highest levels of compliance with our federal/state indicators for the fifth year in a row.
– The board recognized Jazmine Smith, a JCHS senior in the Science, Engineering, and Health Academy, who responded quickly and provided care until EMS arrived when a fellow student suffered an injury earlier this year.
– The board hired Amy Alfrey as a kindergarten at Sheridan Elementary, Angela Dau, as a fifth-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary, Candice Garcia as second-grade student teacher intern at Eisenhower Elementary, Shauni Larson as a speech language pathologist, Brett McInroy as a special education teacher at JCHS, Elizabeth McKinley as a second grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary, Rikki Estus as a EC instructional assistant at Fort Riley Elementary, Stephanie Knitter as a lunchroom and playground aide at Seitz Elementary School, Stacey Kuhn as a hall monitor at JCMS, Leticia Lopez as an instructional assistant at JCMS, lIvonna Rogers as a classified substitute at Lincoln Elementary, Jennifer Senters as a cook, Deonna Toler as a para educator at Fort Riley Elementary and Maria Torres as a lunchroom and playground aide at Ware Elementary.
– The board accepted resignations of Mikayla Bowen as a language arts long-term substitute at JCMS, Fort Riley Elementary School Nurse Pamela Grace, Washington Elementary special education teacher Catherine Handlos, Seitz Elementary first-grade teacher Brooke Klebe, JCHS vocal music teacher Kara Pinson, Eisenhower Elementary special education teacher Cassandra Von Busch, Westwood Elementary vocal music teacher Sharon Williams, Ware Elementary para educator Hayley Cox, classified substitute Jessica Foster, human resource specialist Carrie Green, JCMS food service driver Mary Hoyle, Sheridan Elementary para educator Ashley Negrete and JCHS hall monitor Elizabeth Penzien.
– The board paid KASB annual dues of $1,750 and the KASB annual legal contract fee of $2,750.
– The board approved memorandums of understanding with the Greenbush Educational Consortium to provide the virtual academy and driver’s ed and other components that go with these programs.
– The board approved a $43,628.75 quote for Learning.com services used by 12 elementary schools.
– The board agreed to assess $0.00 in enrollment charges to students for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
– The board approved renewing the Schoology license for the 2023-24 school year for $59,079.86.
– The Board agreed to allow JAG-K students to travel out of state to Orlando, Fla., from April 18 to 23 and for the FRMS Odyssey of the Mind team to travel to East Lansing, Mich., from May 23 to 28.
– The board purchased Smart panel displays for 10 classrooms at Morris Hill Elementary from KCAV for approximately $53,085.
– The board approved allowing the district to file an application to the Kansas State Department of Education for federal special education dollars.
– The board agreed to hire a third truancy officer to focus specifically on Title I school, where there is the lowest attendance. They also agreed to hire an application manager and new positions for special education at FRMS and language arts at Karns and renewed a five-year agreement with JCPD for school resource officers.
– The board approved a three-tier plan of products from Delta Dental for the 2023-2024 plan year.
– The board bought furniture for Morris Hill Elementary in the amount of $754,015.77.
–Alicia Scofield gave an overview of the attendance and discipline data.
