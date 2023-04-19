USD 475 will adopt new high school math and social studies curriculum, spending $235,810.85 on math curriculum and $171,876.31 on social studies curriculum, as recommended by staff, according to the agenda of the April 5 meeting of the USD 475 school board.

The agenda stated that the high school mathematics department reviewed and then narrowed down many resources aligned with the Kansas Standards for the core classes of Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2.