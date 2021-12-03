The USD 475 Board of Education approved four permanent substitute positions for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year and higher pay for emergency substitute teachers who worked more than 40 days at their meeting last month.
Personnel Services Director Tim Winter asked the board to approve the four permanent substitute teacher positions for the spring semester to fill positions that are empty because of COVID-19, staff shortages and because of teachers taking leave. He said the positions will help recruit future Geary County Schools educators.
“This also allows us to keep some very qualified student teachers — students who taught for us in the fall or student-teaching for us currently that are very talented, but we may not have the exact positions that they are qualified for,” Winter said. “We would love to be able to make them a part of our family now, and then recruit them into positions next fall. The need is there because we have a shortage of subs.”
Winter said the positions would be paid with COVID funds and that other school districts have already implemented similar positions because of staff shortages the pandemic caused.
In response to a question from Dr. Anwar Khoury, president of the board, Winter said the positions would not be specific to one grade, but the district will place those who fill the permanent substitute positions strategically in the areas and buildings with the most need. Winter said they have not determined those buildings yet, but they have a few in mind.
The board voted unanimously in favor of creating the positions.
Winter also proposed higher pay for longer-term emergency substitute teachers.
Currently, Winter said there are three substitute levels. Emergency substitutes require the least qualification and make $95 per day in the first 15 days and $115 per day after the first 15 days. A substitute teacher with a teaching license can earn as much as $208 per day, and a retired teacher who serves as a substitute can earn $213 per day.
Winter proposed adding another level to emergency substitute pay. He proposed the district pay $155 a day to emergency substitutes after day 40 of subbing for the district.
“I think that’s fair. I think that also helps about six of our employees that are currently filling a classroom need and doing everything a regular teacher would do during these COVID times,” he said.
He said they wouldn’t have been able to bring the idea to the board before the pandemic, because emergency substitutes can only be in the classroom a certain number of days, but the state waived that for recent years because of COVID and the shortage of teachers.
The school board voted unanimously to pass the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.