The USD 475 Board of Education unanimously voted in favor of approving a proposal for summer school programs at the school board meeting on Dec. 6.
Jennifer Black, director of Elementary Education, said the plan follows the strategic plan to target students who are at risk of not meeting grade level standards or course completion and meet other student needs.
The program will allow teachers to work with ACT students at the high school, students transitioning from 5th to 6th and 8th to 9th grades and work with high school students who need additional credits to meet the requirements to move forward in their education.
Black said all the schools will serve breakfast and lunch during the program dates. There will also be free lunches available for children who are not in summer school to pick up if they need it. Middle and high school students will have transportation to summer programs.
The Elementary Summer School Program will start May 31 and go through June 24 for children from Washington, Eisenhower, Seitz and Grandview elementary schools. Grandview is the only school holding summer school at their own building. For logistical purposes, they weren’t going to do that this year, but Black said they discovered it had a 93% attendance rate, whereas the other schools last year had about a 70-80% attendance rate, so the district is supporting it for the upcoming summer.
The Elementary Summer School Program will teach reading and math, both early learning, like phonics and place values, and more advanced skills, like reading fluency and math facts and computation. Black said the learning is very individualized.
“All the students showed gains last summer in elementary school on their math facts, in fact we can say that we moved at least 95% of them on their math facts. We had achievement with 100% of our students showing gains in their reading,” she said.
One part of the program Black said the district wants to incorporate this year that they were unable to do last year is field trips on Fridays and an hour of STEAM learning. She said they are hoping to provide some incentives to encourage students to come to summer school.
The Middle School Summer Program will target rising 7th and 8th grade students who are below grade level or failed a quarter in math or reading, but students who don’t fall in that category are also welcomed to attend.
The program, which will take place May 31-June 24 at Junction City Middle School and Fort Riley Middle School, will teach math, reading and social and emotional learning. It will also include physical education and cooking and nutrition learning opportunities.
The transition program for the summer is Jump Start 6th Grade for rising 6th graders. They will go to Junction City Middle School, where a 5th grade teacher will be there to help them with the transition to middle school. The program will teach AVID Strategies – organization, reading and math.
During two of the days, the rising 6th graders will learn how to find their way around the middle school and learn new expectations.
The 8th to 9th grade transition program is from July 19-22 at the high school, where an 8th grade teacher will help students transition to high school with included team building activities.
High school students can participate in the ACT Prep Summer Program from May 31-June 17, with an opportunity to take the test on July 16. The program is for rising 10th graders, who will receive a half elective credit for taking the course.
High School Summer Credit Recovery is from May 31-July 8 for rising 10th-12th graders. They can get half a credit to help them progress through high school. Depending on how focused the student is, they could get through the course in a fraction of the full time available, Black said.
Rising seniors who wish to graduate in December, must participate in a summer program from May 31-July 8 to complete the second part of language arts and government, which would have been offered the second half of their senior year.
Band programming will also occur over the summer with several camps, including leadership camps, sectional camps, parade clinic and string lessons for high school students and band lessons for middle school students.
The Magnet Program will hold a summer camp for rising 7th and 8th grade students at both middle schools to become a part of the program.
Karns Innovation High School students who are rising 10th-12th graders can participate in a credit recovery program from May 31-June 24.
Black said the district extends credit recovery opportunities for students at the juvenile detention center during the summer, as well.
May 31-June 24, the district will hold programs for special education students.
“We have a lot going on in our district with all the elementary schools, the middle schools, and then the high school has programming happening all summer long,” Black said.
Deb Gustafson, associate superintendent, said they wanted to bring the summer plan to the board before the spring so that staff and parents would be able to plan their summers early on. She said they may change some of the logistics of the plan before the summer.
“We wanted to look at a more comprehensive school plan. Maybe moving up to a six-week period versus the three week-period that we had because we know what the research says, that three weeks is not long enough to make any academic gain sustainable, so we needed to look beyond the three weeks,” she said.
However, Gustafson said surveys of teachers in the school district revealed little enthusiasm for summer school programs that length, so they could only get commitment for about four weeks of programs. She said they will open applications to teachers in January, so they have a solid idea for the staff. If they have more staff than anticipated, they may extend the length of the programs.
The programs, which cost around $300,000, will be funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which are government funds that address the impact the pandemic has had on students.
During the meeting, Jim Schmidt, vice president of the board, asked about whether inbound students who are transferring in after moving to the area with military families can participate in summer programs. Gustafson replied that currently they can only provide the programs for students who are fully enrolled in the schools to qualify for the program.
Gustafson said they can look into how to provide summer programs for inbound children and what funding they could get to do that.
