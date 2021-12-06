Only two candidates for the USD 475 Board of Education received or spent more than $1,000 for their campaigns, requiring them to file expense reports. The other candidates signed affidavits of exemption.
Beth Hudson, who won a seat on the board of education with the most votes in the election, received contributions totaling $935, plus an in-kind contribution of items totaling $421. Her expenditures totaled $667.
Hudson’s receipts and expenditures span from July to November this year.
Bryan Bliss, who was not elected onto the board, received total contributions of $200 from individuals and $1,360 from himself. The statement did not include how much he spent.
City Commission Candidates were required to file expense reports before the election. All three candidates were elected in the uncontested race.
Jeff Underhill, who received the most votes in the election, reported a contribution of $70, which he used to pay the filing fee to the Geary County Clerk in May.
Ronna Larson reported $183 cash on hand for the campaign from July 23 through Oct. 21, which she did not use for the campaign. She did not report any contributions during this period.
Matthew Bea reported $257 total expenses from July 23 through Oct. 21. He did not report any contributions during the period.
