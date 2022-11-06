Research and the State Winners

Winners of Research and the State, a poster forum for graduate students at Kansas State University. The students will represent the university at the 2023 Capitol Graduate Research Summit on March 22, 2023.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Research on food science and safety, climate change, family therapy, and energy are the focus of some of the winning research presentations by Kansas State University graduate students in the Graduate Student Council's annual Research and the State poster forum, which took place on Oct. 27.

Research and the State involved 50 participants from seven academic colleges and over 20 graduate programs. Ten graduate students were chosen to represent the university and present their work at the Capitol Graduate Research Summit in spring 2023. Each winner receives a $250 scholarship.