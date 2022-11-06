Winners of Research and the State, a poster forum for graduate students at Kansas State University. The students will represent the university at the 2023 Capitol Graduate Research Summit on March 22, 2023.
MANHATTAN — Research on food science and safety, climate change, family therapy, and energy are the focus of some of the winning research presentations by Kansas State University graduate students in the Graduate Student Council's annual Research and the State poster forum, which took place on Oct. 27.
Research and the State involved 50 participants from seven academic colleges and over 20 graduate programs. Ten graduate students were chosen to represent the university and present their work at the Capitol Graduate Research Summit in spring 2023. Each winner receives a $250 scholarship.
"Research and the State poster forum is a great opportunity for any graduate student to communicate research that directly benefits the state of Kansas and the society, said Claudia Petrescu, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate School. "These 10 students selected to present at the Capitol Graduate Research Summit on March 22, 2023, will showcase their high-quality research to the Kansas Legislature, the Board of Regents and the public. This event is one of the many opportunities in which the Graduate School and the Graduate Student Council collaborate to showcase our graduate students' contribution to advancing science that benefits the state of Kansas."
The Capitol Graduate Research Summit is an annual statewide summit that features current research of graduate students at Kansas State University, the University of Kansas, the University of Kansas Medical Center, Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University. Academic and industry judges evaluate the presentations and select award recipients from each university.
The following K-State graduate students were selected as winners at the 2022 Research and the State and will represent K-State in the 2023 Capitol Graduate Research Summit:
• Rachel Keen, a doctoral student in biology, Manhattan, Kansas, for "Impacts of woody encroachment on grassland water yield." Keen's faculty advisor is Jesse Nippert, professor of biology.
• Tucker Graff, master's student in grain science, Marienthal, for "Grain sorghum as a sustainable ingredient in aquatic feed – grinding and processing energy studies." Graff's faculty advisor is Sajid Alavi, professor of grain science and Industry.
• Mayra Perez-Fajardo, a doctoral student in grain science, Topeka, for "Impact of cricket protein powder addition on wheat dough properties and bread quality." Perez-Fajardo's faculty advisor is Hulya Dogan, Ross Endowed professor of grain science.
• Lindsay Howard, a doctoral student in human ecology specializing in Couple and Family Therapy, King City, California, for "Effectiveness of a brief filial therapy model on child, parent, and relationship outcomes." Howard's faculty advisor is Glad Topham, professor of applied human sciences.
• Kamilyah Miller, a doctoral student in pathobiology, Miami, Florida, for "Surveillance of Echinococcus multilocularis in coyotes in Midwest United States." Miller's faculty advisor is Brian Herrin, assistant professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology.
• Nicholas Gallivan, a doctoral student in psychology, Philo, Illinois, for "Americans express blind optimism for overcoming climate change." Gallivan's faculty advisor is Laura Brannon, professor of psychological sciences.
• Lindsay Morris, a doctoral student in physics, D'lberville, Mississippi, for "Physics in the field: Application of field-deployable ultrafast laser to measure agricultural significant gasses." Morris' faculty advisor is Brett DePaola, professor of physics.
• Shiseido Robinson, master's student in industrial engineering, East Islip, New York, for "Printable conducting layered materials for electronic and energy applications." Robinson's faculty advisor is Suprem Das, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering.
• Olivia Haley, a doctoral student in horticulture and natural resources, Columbia, South Carolina, for "There's a photon in my water! The application of ultraviolet light technology to enhance the safety of agricultural water on Kansas fresh produce farms." Haley's faculty advisor is Manreet Bhullar, research assistant professor of horticulture and natural resources.
• Endy Lopes Kailer, a doctoral student in agronomy, Brazil, for "The complex relationship between native mycorrhizal community and phosphorus addition in commercial mycorrhizal inoculant effectiveness." Lopes Kailer's faculty advisor is Charles Rice, university distinguished professor of agronomy.
