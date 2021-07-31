MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering interested students a chance to start their early admissions application process sooner rather than later.
The college's Early Admission Program is accepting applications beginning Aug. 1 and running through Feb. 1, 2022, after which interviews occur and selections will be announced.
The program is open to high school seniors who have been admitted as undergraduate students to K-State with an interest in veterinary medicine and a 29 or above composite ACT score — or SAT equivalent. Students must currently be enrolled in high school and plan to attend K-State in the fall semester following their high school graduation.
"The goal of the Early Admission Program is to recruit exceptional candidates for admission to the College of Veterinary Medicine and provide unique experiences that guide students toward advanced clinical and research training to produce future leaders in veterinary medicine," said Caroline Rost, assistant dean for admissions.
Brittany Kovar, K-State fourth-year veterinary student from Manhattan, said being accepted into the Early Admission Program was a huge weight off her shoulders.
"Knowing I wanted to pursue veterinary school, ideally at K-State, being accepted into the program allowed me to worry a little bit less about this step in my journey," Kovar said. "Not having to worry about my acceptance into veterinary school allowed me to focus more on clinical experiences and hands-on skills."
Students admitted to the Early Admission Program qualify for myriad learning experiences and opportunities before and throughout their time in the College of Veterinary Medicine.
"When I was a part of the program before beginning veterinary school, we had picnics with our veterinary school mentors and the opportunity to shadow them in the hospital and the classroom," Kovar said. "Through all of that, I was able to network and receive recommendations for different clinical experiences. My mentor in the early admissions program is somebody I still communicate with occasionally and they will absolutely be a close contact when I get into practice after graduation."
More information about the program and how to apply is online at vet.k-state.edu/admissions/early-admit.
