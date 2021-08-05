MANHATTAN — A competition team from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science at Kansas State University placed second in the “HVAC System Selection” category at a recent virtual ASHRAE international competition.
The ASHRAE System Selection design team must select the most appropriate heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, or HVAC, system for a defined building that meets the owner’s requirements. Factors considered in the selection include sustainability, human comfort and excellent indoor air quality while maintaining cost effectiveness over the life of the building.
The following design team members are all May 2021 graduates of architectural engineering: Dalton Joyce, Edwardsville; Ethan Engle, Richmond; Noah Wells, Topeka; and Jacob Hutchins, Wichita.
The group will be presented with award plaques at the ASHRAE Winter Conference scheduled for Jan.29 — Feb 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Team advisors are architectural engineering and construction science faculty members, Julia Keen, professor and Bob and Betty Tointon engineering chair; and Andrew Sneed, instructor.
