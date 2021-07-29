Barton Community College has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the spring semester of 2021.
Junction City
Isaiah Allen, A.A.
Chamsdeen Bachabi MAMA, A.S.
Brianna Bushell, A.S.
Koressa Caffera, A.S.
Ashanti Davis, A.A.
Marliah Johnson, A.S.
Alexus Keen, A.S.
Ryan Kingrey, A.S.
Terence Matlock, A.A.
Madison Mcdowall, A.S.
Makiwen Mcgarrah, A.S.
Hunter Moon, A.A.
Carl Seelye, A.S.
Taryn Tanguay, A.S.
Marquise Thompson, A.S.
Jecholiah Turner, Pharmacy Technician Certificate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.