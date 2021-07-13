Barton Community College has named 293 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or “A” letter scale.

Grandview Plaza

Leland Zickuhr

Junction City

Alexander Amoah

Manuel Antillon

Joshua Ault

Noel Balderas

Anthony Baskerville

Christina Bay

Adolfo Blanco

Antianna Church

Gregory Clasberry

Richard Green

Isaac Grotta

Tristen Hancock

Leah Jenkins

Marliah Johnson

Christopher Jungnick

Isabel Kiser

Kylie Mcbride

Sarahy Meza

Hunter Moon

Emma Schroeder

Lucas Smith

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.