Barton Community College has named 293 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or “A” letter scale.
Grandview Plaza
Leland Zickuhr
Junction City
Alexander Amoah
Manuel Antillon
Joshua Ault
Noel Balderas
Anthony Baskerville
Christina Bay
Adolfo Blanco
Antianna Church
Gregory Clasberry
Richard Green
Isaac Grotta
Tristen Hancock
Leah Jenkins
Marliah Johnson
Christopher Jungnick
Isabel Kiser
Kylie Mcbride
Sarahy Meza
Hunter Moon
Emma Schroeder
Lucas Smith
