MANHATTAN — The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has announced its 2023 Ice Scholars, outstanding high school seniors who plan to major in engineering at the university.
The eight incoming freshmen honored as Ice Scholars will potentially receive a total of $30,000 over four years in addition to any other university scholarship awards. The renewable award is designated for high-achieving, highly involved student scholars and is the largest scholarship award made by the college.
Finalists selected by a committee of college faculty and staff participated in an on-campus interview as part of the application process.
"We are very excited to welcome these eight outstanding students to campus as they join our fall 2023 freshman class," said Gary Clark, senior associate dean and professor in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.
The following high school seniors, with their chosen field of study, are the 2023 Ice Scholars:
Peter Hamilton, chemical engineering, Lansing High School, Lansing; Silvio Liu, biological systems engineering, Lawrence Free State High School, Lawrence; Grant Shanklin, cybersecurity, Olathe Northwest High School, Lenexa; John LaVergne, computer science, Shawnee Mission South High School, Overland Park; William Fulkerson, mechanical engineering, Salina South High School, Salina; and Corbin Hoppas, biomedical engineering, Andover High School, Wichita.
From out of state: Jackson Heit, mechanical engineering, De Smet Jesuit High School, Ballwin, Missouri; and Bethany Klein, biomedical engineering, Ponca City Senior High School, Ponca City, Oklahoma.
