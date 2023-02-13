MANHATTAN — The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University has announced its 2023 Ice Scholars, outstanding high school seniors who plan to major in engineering at the university.

The eight incoming freshmen honored as Ice Scholars will potentially receive a total of $30,000 over four years in addition to any other university scholarship awards. The renewable award is designated for high-achieving, highly involved student scholars and is the largest scholarship award made by the college.

