Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students

The Carl R. Ice College of Engineering had the largest number of graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state of Kansas in 2022.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.

The college finished the year with 635 graduates — 24% higher than any other Kansas institution — and more than 2,700 enrolled students. Approximately 300 among the 2022 graduating class of engineers are living and working in Kansas, a percentage higher than other peer institutions in the state. Raising this percentage is one of the goals of the recently renewed University Engineering Initiative Act passed by the Kansas Legislature, which provides support to engineering schools in Kansas through additional state funding.

