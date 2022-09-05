 Cloud County Community College has received a $500,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation. These funds represent an award received by CCCC’s Foundation, and will be used for construction of the college’s Technical Education and Innovation Center. The new facility will provide modern access to quality education in critical need, high-demand careers in Kansas.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the Patterson Family Foundation, which puts us even closer to our fundraising goal,” said CCCC President Amber Knoettgen. “Construction of the Center aligns well with the Patterson Family Foundation’s mission to advance health care, education and strengthen communities, particularly in rural areas.”