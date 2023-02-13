MANHATTAN — K-State's College of Business Administration Distinguished Lecture Series continues this spring with Peter A. Mallouk, president and chief executive officer of Creative Planning and its affiliated companies. Mallouk will speak from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23, in the Western Ag Resources Lecture Hall, 1088 College of Business Building.
Mallouk has been featured in Barron's as one of the top 100 independent financial advisors in America, having won the award for three consecutive years, 2013-2015. He's also been featured in Worth magazine's Power 100 list of the most powerful men and women in global finance in 2017 and 2018. He is a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and is the founder, current executive board member, and former five-year chairman of the Kansas City Children's Assistance Network.
Creative Planning is a nationally recognized independent wealth management firm with more than $225 billion in combined assets under management and advisement for clients in all 50 states and abroad. Under Peter's leadership, Creative Planning has been named the No. 1 independent wealth management firm in America by Barron's, has been recognized by FA Magazine as a Top RIA for 10 consecutive years and has been featured in CNBC's wealth manager rankings as the "No. 1 Wealth Management Firm in America."
Creative Planning was featured in Forbes in 2016 as the No. 1 RIA for growth over the last 10 years, and it made Financial Times' Top RIA list for seven consecutive years. Creative Planning has also been featured in Ingram's issues on best wealth manager and the best companies to work for as well as the Kansas City Business Journal's issue on the best places to work.
In addition to leading Creative Planning, Mallouk is passionate about providing financial education and resources to individuals, families and business owners who have typically been underserved by the financial services industry. Most recently, Peter founded Pathway Financial Education, a Kansas City-based nonprofit dedicated to providing teenagers, adults and business owners in under-resourced communities with actionable financial education. Pathway officially opened its doors in April 2021.
Mallouk graduated from the University of Kansas in 1993 with four majors, including degrees in business administration and economics. He went on to earn a law degree and a Master of Business Administration in 1996, also at the University of Kansas.
Sponsored by Commerce Bank and The William T. Kemper Foundation, the Kansas State University College of Business Administration Distinguished Lecture Series provides insight that links academic theory to applied business practice. The lectures are designed to enhance the learning experience and assist student success in the classroom today and prepare students to thrive as business leaders tomorrow.
Visit the distinguished speakers website to learn more about the College of Business Administration Distinguished Lecture Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.