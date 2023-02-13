Peter A. Mallouk

Peter A. Mallouk, J.D., MBA, will speak at Kansas State University's College of Business Administration as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series. Photo by Janie Jones.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — K-State's College of Business Administration Distinguished Lecture Series continues this spring with Peter A. Mallouk, president and chief executive officer of Creative Planning and its affiliated companies. Mallouk will speak from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23, in the Western Ag Resources Lecture Hall, 1088 College of Business Building.

Mallouk has been featured in Barron's as one of the top 100 independent financial advisors in America, having won the award for three consecutive years, 2013-2015. He's also been featured in Worth magazine's Power 100 list of the most powerful men and women in global finance in 2017 and 2018. He is a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and is the founder, current executive board member, and former five-year chairman of the Kansas City Children's Assistance Network.