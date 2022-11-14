A Walk in My Shoes: Transitioning to Teaching
The Kansas State University's College of Education new video series, "A Walk in My Shoes: Transitioning to Teaching," premieres at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. A new story will also be released weekly each Sunday through Dec. 11.

MANHATTAN — Making a career change is bold. Have you ever wondered what that transition looks like for professionals who decided to teach?

The Kansas State University College of Education has produced an insightful video series depicting the stories of five professionals from different walks of life — and countries — who answered the call to teach. All are graduates of the college's online Master of Art in teaching program.

