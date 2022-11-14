The Kansas State University's College of Education new video series, "A Walk in My Shoes: Transitioning to Teaching," premieres at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. A new story will also be released weekly each Sunday through Dec. 11.
MANHATTAN — Making a career change is bold. Have you ever wondered what that transition looks like for professionals who decided to teach?
The Kansas State University College of Education has produced an insightful video series depicting the stories of five professionals from different walks of life — and countries — who answered the call to teach. All are graduates of the college's online Master of Art in teaching program.
"A Walk in My Shoes: Transitioning to Teaching" premieres on YouTube at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, and a new story will be released at the same time each Sunday through Dec. 11.
"For many people, their vision about a satisfying and rewarding career changes over time," said Thomas Vontz, professor and director of the Master of Arts in teaching program. "Documenting the ways in which adult career-changers transition to teaching is as important as it is interesting."
From Pakistan to Texas, from Moore's Island in the Bahamas to Kansas, each teacher brings a unique story and wealth of life experience to the profession and ultimately, their students.
"The college has always led with innovative programming to help ensure highly prepared teachers are in schools," said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. "This video series offers an opportunity to see what led busy professionals to make the courageous decision to change careers and how the Master of Arts in teaching provided a practical pathway to answer their call to teach."
The first installment, on Nov. 13, follows Hutchinson native Celestia Rich's journey from long-term substitute for the Kansas City Kansas Public Schools to kindergarten teacher. The full schedule of stories includes:
• Ayesha Khan, from Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov. 20.
• Nandi Charles, from Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 27.
• Evan Shanelec, from De Soto, Dec. 4.
• William Michaels, from Liberal, Dec 11.
The "A Walk in My Shoes" series and all of the College of Education's documentaries are online and free to the public.
