Eisenhower Elementary School opened its doors Nov. 18 for its Eisenhower Family Literacy Night to educate the parents of their students to help them see the literary abilities of their children and teach them how to help their children become more fluent readers, writers and speakers.
The event provided families with the opportunity to participate in four sessions with their child, each lasting about 20 minutes. The sessions focused on skills like phonemic awareness, rhyming, writing, fluency, letter sounds and identification and vocabulary, integrating reading skills with singing and physical movement.
“We believe opportunities like this where we can showcase important academic skills in a family friendly way are essential in creating positive relationships with our families,” Principal Amy Roether said. “Our families are able to see the wonderful talents that our staff possesses and know that their child is getting the best education we can provide. It is also important for our students to see how families and schools can work together as a team.”
Students left with a bundle of books so they can strengthen their literacy with help from their parents or guardians. Most importantly, the families left with new skills that will last a lifetime and the memories of seeing their student thrive.
