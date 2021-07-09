EMPORIA – Emporia State University congratulates more than 660 students who received their academic degrees after completing the spring 2021 semester. Graduates from this area are:
Samantha Jane Millican of Chapman, Kansas, Master of Science in Instructional Specialist
Cheyenne Jo Bennett of Junction City, Kansas, Master of Science in School Psychology
Trey C Reynolds of Junction City, Kansas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chloe Magdalena Thomas of Junction City, Kansas, B.S. in Education in English
About Emporia State University
Emporia State University offers over 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College. For five consecutive years, ESU is the only public university in Kansas to have earned national recognition as a College of Distinction, an honor for universities that demonstrate innovative application of high-impact education. In addition, U.S. News and World Report data shows ESU students have the lowest student debt of all Kansas public universities. U.S. News also cited ESU's School of Business as a best value for both in-state and out-of-state students and ranked the online graduate education program in the Top 100 programs in the nation.
For more information, visit www.emporia.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.