Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High around 100F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.