MANHATTAN — K-State Dance, a part of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Kansas State University will present "Rhythm," Winter Dance Concert '22, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, all in Chapman Theatre at Nichols Hall.
Tickets can be purchased online a k-state.edu/mtd/tickets.
K-State students will perform choreography by K-State Dance faculty, alumni, fellow students and guest artist Charles "Bubba" Carr. Carr has enjoyed a long, successful with choreographic credits that include the films "Godmothered," "Lady and the Tramp," "Goosebumps," "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and more. TV choreography credits are many and include "The Resident," "Ozark," "The Originals, "Hair," "Little Mermaid" and "Oliver," just to name a few. He also has danced and choreographed with Cher on four world tours, music videos and TV specials, as well as touring with Jane's Addiction, Porno for Pyros and the Zac Brown Band.
Works featured in "Rhythm," Winter Dance Concert '22:
• The K-State Tap Dance Ensemble will present a new choreographic work by Julie Pentz, professor of dance, called "Tilted" that will feature 15 tap dancers.
• "When the Lights Go Out," choregraphed by Pentz, is a new choreographic jazz piece that features K-State dancers in jazz dance styles.
• "Naturally Unaware," choreographed by K-State Dance alumna Elizabeth Hayes, is a piece about the relationship between people who don't acknowledge the needs, desires or passions of the other.
• "Panic," choreographed by Danielle Mitchell, senior in elementary education, is a work from her spring 2022 senior project that explores various emotional stages through dance choreography.
• "There Once Was a River," choregraphed by Stephen Loch, instructor of dance, is a modern dance commentary on the environmental, social and cultural impacts of water consumption.
• "Billie Suite" is a contemporary dance piece choreographed by Carr. It utilizes a suite of Billie Eilish songs to illuminate the social pressures of contemporary life.
The following K-State students are performers in the dance concert:
Haylee Nicholas, sophomore in architectural engineering, Andale; Logan Welcher, senior in marketing, Great Bend; Lauren Bruna, senior in life sciences and pre-occupational therapy, Hanover; Sophia Baskerville, junior in sports nutrition and pre-physical therapy, and Rose West, non-degree student, both from Junction City; Jae Seefeldt, freshman in music education, Leavenworth; Alyx Glessner, freshman in sociology, and Bella Stearns, freshman in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, both from Manhattan.
From Overland Park: Abbey Griffin, sophomore in nutrition and health and pre-nursing; Rachelle Jackson, sophomore in kinesiology and pre-physical therapy; Margot McClain, freshman in elementary education; and Lindsey Owens, junior in communication studies.
Kaci Jussel, freshman in biology, and Alexis Sutton, senior in bakery science and management and food science and industry, both from Shawnee; Shelby Thornton, master's student in architecture, Sublette; Cassie Meyer, junior in dietetics, Tampa; Ann Stegman, junior in elementary education, Topeka; Hope Wedel, senior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, Valley Center; and Annika Wiebers, sophomore in agricultural journalism and communications, Wamego.
From out of state: Alicia Bohren, junior in animal sciences and industry, Longmont, Colorado; Audrey Henton, senior in dietetics, Kansas City, Missouri; Maddie Newham, freshman in animal sciences and industry, Norborne, Missouri; Madison Hunter, sophomore in business administration, economics and accounting, Aurora, Nebraska; Mariah Uden, senior in social work, Kenesaw, Nebraska; Kelby Meisinger, senior in elementary education, Louisville, Nebraska; Avery Johnson, sophomore in biology, Owasso, Oklahoma; and Kelar Sooter, freshman in secondary education and communication studies, Lewisville, Texas.
From out of country: Emily Hug De Belmont, senior in business administration, Asunción, Paraguay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.