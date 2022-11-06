MANHATTAN — K-State Dance, a part of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Kansas State University will present "Rhythm," Winter Dance Concert '22, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, all in Chapman Theatre at Nichols Hall.

Tickets can be purchased online a k-state.edu/mtd/tickets.