HAYS − Homecoming at Fort Hays State University will commence its yearly activities the weekend of Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.
What better way to celebrate the season of pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters, and crisp leaves than with FHSU’s favorite fall activities? The fall semester has commenced, the Tigers have kicked off their football season, and FHSU Homecoming is right around the corner with a packed schedule of events. With some events requiring advanced registration, Tiger fans should start mapping out their weekend plans now. Registration for select Homecoming 2022 events closes on Thurs. Sept. 29.
The Victor E. Apparel & Gift Co., previously known as the Memorial Union Bookstore, will be offering discounts of 20% on all regular-priced items all day Friday and Saturday. Be sure to stop by the Memorial Union or check out their merchandise online at https://victoreapparelandgiftco.myresero.com/ and use the code “Homecoming2022” at checkout to receive your discount.
For a full schedule of events, registration information, and event updates, visit www.fhsuhomecoming.com or call 785-628-4430 for more information!
Friday, Sept. 30
Chamber Chat: FHSU Homecoming and Oktoberfest— FHSU Robbins Center, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Homecoming Golf Tournament*— Smoky Hill Country Club, Registration 8:30 a.m., Shotgun Start, 9:30 a.m. (Registration full)
Lunch with Head Football Coach, Chris Brown*— Smoky Hill Country Club, 12 p.m.
Royalty Meet and Greet— FHSU Quad, 1 to 3 p.m.
Tiger Bonfire— FHSU Robbins Center, Food vendors, 7:00 p.m. Bonfire and Pep Rally, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Alumni Award Recipients Meet and Greet— FHSU Forsyth Library, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Oktoberfest— Hays Municipal Park, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Half Century Club Social, Luncheon, and Induction*— FHSU Memorial Union, Ballroom, Social, 11:00 a.m. Luncheon followed by Induction, 12:00 p.m.
Campus Walking Tour— Gather in FHSU Memorial Union, 1:30 p.m.
Class of 1962 and 1972 Campus and Hays Bus Tour— Gather in FHSU Memorial Union, 2:00 p.m.
Alumni and Friends Awards Banquet*— FHSU Memorial Union, Social 6 p.m., Dinner Banquet, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Breakfast with the President*— FHSU Memorial Union, Ballroom, 8:30 a.m.
Class of 1962 and 1972 Reunion Breakfast*— FHSU Memorial Union, Second Floor, 8:30 a.m.
Campus Walking Tour— Gather in FHSU Memorial Union, 9:30 a.m.
Class of 1962 and 1972 Parade Entries— FHSU Memorial Union, load west side, 10 a.m.
Parade— The Bricks in Downtown Hays, 11 a.m.
Oktoberfest— Hays Municipal Park, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tiger Tailgate*— FHSU Lewis Field Stadium, East Lawn, 5 p.m.
Football Game*— FHSU Lewis Field Stadium, FHSU vs. Washburn, Pre-Game 6:30 p.m., Kickoff 7 p.m.
