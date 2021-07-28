FAYETTE, IA – Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Garrett Gaster of Junction City, KS, graduated in May with a Associate of Arts degree in General Business.
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
