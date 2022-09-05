An Intergovernmental Support Agreement was ratified Tuesday, Aug. 30, by Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education President Ron Johnson and Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. Michael Foote during a signing ceremony at Fort Riley Garrison Headquarters.

The agreement allows Fort Riley Public Works to leverage design-build and purchasing cooperatives through USD 475, which operates five schools on Fort Riley. By working through the school district, Fort Riley may make capital project improvements using State of Kansas procurement protocols when it results in cost savings and efficiencies.

