Fort Riley and Geary county schools last week signed an agreement that will be mutually beneficial as the two entities work on projects together.
USD 475 board of education President Ron Johnson and Fort Riley garrison commander Col. Michael Foote signed an intergovernmental support agreement Aug. 30 in a ceremony at Fort Riley Garrison Headquarters.
The agreement allows Fort Riley Public Works to leverage design-build and purchasing cooperatives through USD 475, which operates five schools on Fort Riley. By working through the school district, Fort Riley may make capital project improvements using State of Kansas procurement protocols when it results in cost savings and efficiencies.
“Taxpayers and the students of USD 475 benefit from this cooperative agreement,” said David Wild, USD 475 construction program manager.
According to Wild, USD 475 and Fort Riley have a strong partnership and recently conducted an approved pilot of this program. By using the State Construction Manager at Risk program, USD 475 was able to demolish a Fort Riley facility faster and with significant cost savings to the Army.
Wild worked with Jeff Williamson, director of Fort Riley Public Works, on this project.
“Jeff and I initiated this idea a couple of years ago while working on a new Fort Riley elementary school, which is now under construction,” Wild said. “I invited him to sit in on the source selection process for the school, and he took the idea to a whole new level.”
USD 475 receives a fee from the Army for its service. Fees earned from Fort Riley support the district’s capital improvement programs. The 10-year agreement is renewed annually and may be terminated by either party upon written notice.
