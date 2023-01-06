Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University

Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University, will give a guest lecture at Kansas State University on Jan. 20.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is hosting a conversation with Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University and renowned leader in higher education. 

Gee's lecture will cover the past, present and future of land-grant universities and begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Regnier Forum located in Regnier Hall on K-State's Manhattan campus.