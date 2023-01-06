MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is hosting a conversation with Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University and renowned leader in higher education.
Gee's lecture will cover the past, present and future of land-grant universities and begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Regnier Forum located in Regnier Hall on K-State's Manhattan campus.
The lecture is free, and members of the university community and the public are invited to attend. A livestream will also be available. Immediately following the lecture, an information reception will be held in Regnier Atrium until approximately noon. The K-State community is encouraged to attend as schedules allow.
Gee is serving as West Virginia University's president for the second time and has also served as president of Vanderbilt University, Brown University, the University of Colorado and twice at The Ohio State University. In 2009, Time magazine named Gee one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States.
He is the co-author of over a dozen books, including "What's Public about Higher Education, Leading Colleges and Universities" and "Land-Grant Universities for the Future." He has also authored many papers and articles on law and education. Gee has extensive service in education-governance organizations. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the National 4-H Council and the National Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America. Gee served as the 2017-2018 chair of the Big 12 Board of Directors Executive Committee and is a Big 12 representative on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.
Gee graduated from the University of Utah with an honors degree in history and earned his Juris Doctor and doctorate in education degrees from Columbia University. Before starting his career in higher education, he clerked under Chief Justice David T. Lewis of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and was a judicial fellow and staff assistant to the U.S. Supreme Court, where he worked for Chief Justice Warren Burger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.