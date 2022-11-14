MANHATTAN — American Buffalo Books, a nonprofit independent press affiliated with the English department in the College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University and run through an innovative yearly class, has published its first book, Aaron Burch's debut novel, "Year of the Buffalo."

Daniel A. Hoyt, professor of English, founded the course English 767 Literary Editing and American Buffalo Books to give students hands-on experience in editing, curating, marketing and promoting literary fiction. American Buffalo Books publishes novels set in or about the Midwest, the Plains and/or "flyover" portions of the West. The press publishes one novel a year, chosen from a free open call for submissions in February to professional writers throughout the world. Only a handful of American universities offer such a class.