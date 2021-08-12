A bomb threat made Aug. 11 — the first day of classes — against Spring Valley Elementary School was found to be insubstantial roughly two hours after the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The Junction City Police Department, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, theFort Riley Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the threat and found nothing concerning.
Students returned to class around 11 a.m. after receiving the all-clear.
The threat was made via Facebook, according to Unified School District 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston.
“It was not actually substantial,” he said. “We just took all the necessary protocols and procedures necessary to ensure safety of staff and students and everyone responded in a magnificent way. And it turned out to be a safe event for the staff and school overall."
At this time, the district is unaware of the motive behind the threat. The district does not know if there are any suspects in the case at this time.
However, the JCPD continues investigating the incident.
Eggelston said he does not believe students were traumatized by the experience, but the district has teachers and counselors available to talk them through it.
“To our knowledge, because of the way it was handled I really feel that students didn’t have a negative experience and didn’t have any reason for concern.”
Eggleston said he is pleased with how Spring Valley staff reacted to the threat.
“I will compliment and give kudos to my principal and the teachers,” he said. “They responded as well as could be expected under the circumstances. They kept students safe. We provided water for the kids and just made it a good experience in spite of the circumstances.”
