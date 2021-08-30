The new Junction City High School opened its doors to students for the first time Aug. 25.
Students poured into the new school to the sound of the JCHS band playing and cheers from the cheer squad.
USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggelston said he was “excited” to have students enter the school for the first time.
“It’s very exciting to have all of our students coming back and teachers and all who have done a great job of preparing and getting the school ready,” he said. “It’s an exciting moment — very exciting.”
He said the district had run into no significant challenges on JCHS’s first day of school. District staff directed traffic in the parking lot, guiding students and parents where they needed to be and both the Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office showed up to help manage traffic flow.
“It seemed like the traffic flow went well,” Eggelston said. “Parents followed the guidance of the staff out here.”
He said he does not believe JCHS will “run into anything out of the ordinary” this school year.
“I think it will be the same as always,” he said. “We’re going to continue to try to make academic success the number one priority of the year — making sure that all of our students get a quality education and that we graduate all of our kids on time. So that’s going to be our focus.”
According to Eggelston, there will be about 1,500 students at the school this year “which is definitely on target.”
The school has the capacity to house about 1,800 students.
“We’re well under capacity and class sizes are good,” Eggleston said. “We’re just excited to have everyone back and in-person school after going through a tough pandemic year last year.”
Being under capacity might not be a bad thing with COVID-19 still going on to allow for more social distancing.
“We have our COVID measures in place,” Eggleston said. “We’re going to continue to make that an emphasis — our number one priority is to keep everyone safe, keep our schools open just like we did last year. So we’re going to continue with that same effort.”
Because of the new building, the first day of school was a major milestone for JCHS and USD 475.
Principal of JCHS Merrier Jackson said in order to help students navigate their first day, the first day of classes was spent on guided tours of the facility.
For the first day of school, JCHS staff filmed short welcome videos which students were able to access using QR codes that were placed around the building.
Jackson said she was “relieved” to have the school open its doors with no problems. She had been concerned about traffic, but no problems took place.
“I was able to be out there, greet the children, welcome the families,” she said. “That felt really good. It’s (just) a building until they come here — until the children and families show up. Now we have life. So I’m feeling really good about today.”
The new building will be an adjustment for some, as will returning to in-person classes.
Jackson said one student had been nervous about returning to school after having been out of school for year.
“She was so nervous coming back to school,” Jackson said.
Which is why students spent the first few days back in class adjusting.
“We’re going to spend time building relationships,” Jackson said. “The teachers helped to create this orientation. They’re going to walk the building, see the different places, meet different people. We have a lot of different games that we’re playing. But it’s kind of relaxed. It’s about building relationships.”
Regular classes resumed later that week.
Jackson also praised the new building. She spoke about the special ed conference room, the landing overlooking the media center and about the general openness of the building.
“It feels open and freeing … They still have a bit to do,” she said. “I’d probably say we’re 90 percent of the way done.”
The school’s gym is still under construction.
According to JCHS Scholarship Coordinator Margie Pinaire who helped direct students around the building on their first day, the new JCHS is the third largest high school in the nation.
“It’s the largest high school in Kansas,” Pinaire said. “It’s a great experience for me as an employee and I can’t imagine it not being that for everybody that enters this building — really.”
She has been working daily in the new building since the staff returned in mid-August.
“Every day is a new day — it’s great,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
With students safely transferred from the old building to the new one, there is still the matter of the former high school site.
At this time, there is no news on the former JCHS site. The city and school district had been in discussions about the future of the old school site, but has not reached a consensus yet, according to Eggelston.
