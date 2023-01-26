Post Graduate Report

The latest post-graduation report from Kansas State University for graduates in the 2021-2022 school year finds 97% are employed or furthering their education.

 Courtesy image

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University students are excelling in employment and continuing education after graduation.

