Kansas State University’s 365 Initiative continues its celebration of African American culture through the end of February.
K-State’s 365 Initiative kicked off Feb. 10 for Black History Month with an event highlighting the origin of Black history recognition in Kansas and the nation. A book display featuring African American literature and authors is housed on the second floor of Hale Library as part of the initiative.
The next event for Black History 365 is a sharing of works by Black authors, starting at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center on campus.
K-State vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging Rana Johnson said she created the 365 Initiative when she took up the inaugural position in December.
“I was trying to put in place some really innovative initiatives,” Johnson said, “and one of those was looking at the different months we celebrate.”
Johnson said she thought that 28 days in February wasn’t enough to properly acknowledge and celebrate any cultural group.
“It occurred to me that we needed to extend our commemoration of all groups and all cultures,” Johnson said, “hence why the 365 initiative came about.”
Black History 365 events continue Feb. 27 with a presentation by K-State literature professor Philip Nel. Nel will discuss his research on the importance of diverse representation in children’s literature. His presentation begins at 11:30 a.m. in Hale Library Room 181.
On Feb. 28, Black History 365 comes to a close with a history lesson and conversation with former K-State baseball coach Dave Baker. Baker was the university’s first Black baseball coach, from 1978 to 1984, and is still serving the city of Manhattan as the director of the Douglass Community Center. The conversation with Baker starts at 12:15 p.m. at the Shamrock Zone next to Bramlage Coliseum.
Johnson said her goal is twofold: continue having conversations month to month about different cultural groups and change the mindset in college and university classrooms about multicultural celebrations.
“I’m hoping other institutions, not just K-State, see the benefit of celebrating cultures 365 days a year,” Johnson said. “We’re planting seeds in the minds of administrators and professors, and they’re having better conversations with their students. We’re starting to see a shift already.”
Johnson said forging a culture of diversity and inclusion on the K-State campus is “going very well” but that there is room for improvement. She said she’s been asked to speak about diversity to local student groups, like fraternities and student honors clubs.
“It’s great when students invite me to speak on the different initiatives,” Johnson said. “A fraternity member asked me how they could get involved, and I invited them to participate in any and all 365 events on campus. When students invite you to be part of their conversations, it’s always a plus.”
In March, K-State will celebrate Women’s History 365 with various events yet to be announced. April is Sexual Assault Awareness 365 month, May is Asian American and Pacific Islander 365 month, and June is LGBTQ+ Pride 365 month.
More information on events marking the different months will be made available on the K-State website later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.