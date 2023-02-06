MANHATTAN — The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors. Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on involvement.
The College of Arts and Sciences student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of the college among prospective students, parents, alumni and the public. All students in the college are eligible to apply for the program.
The following students are new ambassadors for the College of Arts and Sciences:
Sidney Wilson, junior in life sciences, Bucyrus; Myka Watkins, senior in biology, Council Grove; Aubrey Naasz, freshman in social work, Downs; Sophia Rethman, junior in life sciences, Emporia; McKenna Jagels, junior in biology, Garden City; Jocelyn Rigler, sophomore in psychology, Hays; Joshua Maupin, sophomore in biology, Leawood; Maima Lewis, senior in political science, Lenexa; Adrian Davila, sophomore in geology, Naomi Galindo, senior in modern languages, and Wyatt Jones, sophomore in physics, all from Manhattan.
From Olathe: Mackenzie Burritt, junior in psychology, Joe Dotterweich, senior in sociology, Aline Sanchez, junior in political science and Riley Sander, sophomore in psychology.
Jenna Hastert, junior in communication studies, Osage City; Jacob Hofman, junior in political science, Overbook; Callan Rysavy, junior in communication studies, Overland Park; Samuel Thederahn, senior in sociology, Rossville; Alyssa Sherwood, sophomore in psychology, St. George; Mackenzie Harris, sophomore in biology, and Patty McClain, junior in psychology, both from Shawnee; Giovanna Loffredo, sophomore in animal sciences and industry, Stilwell; and Olivia Orth, sophomore in microbiology, and Creighton Park, senior in biochemistry, both from Wichita.
From out of state: Meghan Rice, doctoral student in chemistry, St. Paul, Minnesota; Charlotte Kettler, junior in psychology, and Madeline Wolford, junior in modern languages, both from Kansas City, Missouri; Morgen Sumler, sophomore in chemistry, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and Isaiah Galicia, senior in biochemistry, Clarksville, Tennessee.
From out of country: Prabhleen Kaur, freshman in biochemistry, Ahmedabad, India.
Questions about the College of Arts and Sciences Ambassador program can be addressed to the organization’s staff advisor, Zac Malcolm, at malcoz@k-state.edu.
