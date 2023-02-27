MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's College of Education is the recipient of the 2023 American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE, Best Practice Award for Innovative Use of Technology.

This award is presented annually and recognizes the successful infusion of technology in a school, college or department of education. The award will be formally presented to College of Education Dean Debbie Mercer at the association's 75th Annual Meeting Feb. 24-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana.