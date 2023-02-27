MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's College of Education is the recipient of the 2023 American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE, Best Practice Award for Innovative Use of Technology.
This award is presented annually and recognizes the successful infusion of technology in a school, college or department of education. The award will be formally presented to College of Education Dean Debbie Mercer at the association's 75th Annual Meeting Feb. 24-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The College of Education was chosen because of the significant body of work it has developed leveraging technologies for innovative remote learning opportunities. Through the use of telepresence robots in conjunction with more conventional remote communications platforms, the college has advanced integrated teaching, research and service activities that engage teacher education candidates, teachers, faculty, students and communities.
These initiatives, which range from remote field experiences that bring teacher education candidates to high-need rural schools to international service-learning opportunities to fully remote teaching internships, are both sustainable and scalable.
"Our faculty has embraced the creative use of technology, and it has propelled us forward to new and impactful pedagogies," said Mercer. "We've charted new territory in teaching and learning for K-12 students in rural and urban schools as well as K-State future teachers. Our use of technology has played a tremendous role in the growth of our graduate pathway to teaching, the Master of Arts in teaching program.
Established in 1948, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education is the leading voice in educator preparation. Its member institutions and programs prepare the greatest number of professional educators in the United States and its territories, including teachers, counselors, administrators and college faculty. The AACTE alliance of colleges and universities and educator preparation programs collaborates with members and partners to advance the field of education by prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion and engaging in research-based inquiry, advocacy and innovative practice.
"I look forward to recognizing Kansas State University's innovative application of technology at the awards forum during our 75th Annual Meeting," said Lynn M. Gangone, AACTE president and CEO. "The Kansas State University College of Education's transformational work in the area of technology leverages robots and remote communications platforms to create remote field experiences serving much-needed areas including rural schools, creating a model for training future educators in sustainable and scalable ways."
