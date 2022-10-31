HEEDHP_logo2022_tag

The College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University is again being recognized nationally for its efforts enhancing diversity with the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.

 Courtesy image

MANHATTAN — For the second year in a row, the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University is being recognized for its efforts to enhance diversity in its academic environment.

The college has received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity, or HEED, Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. It's the second HEED Award received by the university this year. K-State, for the ninth year in a row, was recently announced as recipient of the award at the university level for diversity and inclusion efforts.