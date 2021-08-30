MANHATTAN — A new group of Kansas State University undergraduate students has a special opportunity to fulfill their dreams of becoming veterinarians. The College of Veterinary Medicine recognized nine students for being selected in its Early Admission Program at the College of Veterinary Medicine on Aug. 27.
Established in 1999, the Early Admission Scholars Program recruits the best and brightest undergraduate students who are committed to studying veterinary medicine.
"The students inducted into the Veterinary Scholars Early Admission Program represent the top 5% of Kansas State University students academically," said Callie Rost, assistant dean for admissions. "I congratulate everyone selected. We had between 40 and 50 applications for the program this year, so these students are a very select group who impressed the selection committee with their potential for veterinary medicine."
The 2021 class of Early Admission Scholars, all first-year students in animal sciences and industry:
Jenna Holt, Mound City; Ava Wieser, Overland Park; and Morgan D'Albini, Spring Hill.
>From out of state: Alexandra Livingston, Los Alamitos, California; Tiffany Lee, Pensacola, Florida; Kendra Siefker, Sibley, Missouri; Masyn Arena, Beatrice, Nebraska; Katherine Kunkel, Houston, Texas; and Abigail Schmoldt, Slinger, Wisconsin.
Successful candidates in the Early Admission Scholars program must maintain a 3.3 grade point average during completion of the science prerequisites and complete the 64 hours of prerequisites by the end of the spring semester prior to beginning the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine curriculum in the fall. Graduate Records Examination, or GRE, scores are no longer required for any applicant. The science courses on the prerequisite list must be completed at Kansas State University. Candidates also must strengthen their veterinary experiences, attend K-State events and participate in volunteer work.
The College of Veterinary Medicine assigns a veterinary student mentor to each Early Admit Scholar to stimulate career and academic development and to provide orientation and access to college activities. The pre-veterinary students attend regular meetings during the academic year to develop a sense of community and share their progress.
Information on how to apply for the program, including a link to a PDF on program requirements, is available online at vet.k-state.edu/admissions/early-admit/index.html. Current high school seniors can apply now through Feb. 1, 2022.
