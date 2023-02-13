Kent Glasscock

Kent Glasscock will step down as president and CEO after more than 20 years of service to K-State Innovation Partners.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Following more than 20 years of service, Kent Glasscock, K-State Innovation Partners president and CEO, will retire on April 1, 2023.

K-State Innovation Partners is responsible for commercializing and facilitating collaboration between the university, industry and communities through corporate engagement, technology commercialization and economic development.