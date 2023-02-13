MANHATTAN — Following more than 20 years of service, Kent Glasscock, K-State Innovation Partners president and CEO, will retire on April 1, 2023.
K-State Innovation Partners is responsible for commercializing and facilitating collaboration between the university, industry and communities through corporate engagement, technology commercialization and economic development.
"Kent's vision for Innovation Partners has had a truly significant impact on K-State's relationships and community partnerships," said Richard Linton, K-State president. "Through his leadership, K-State has partnered with countless industry and community groups, added hundreds of jobs to the Kansas economy and put the university in a great position to be a next-generation land-grant university."
During the last 20 years, Glasscock has helped Innovation Partners gain more than $100 million to benefit the university. Before joining Innovation Partners, Glasscock served as a Manhattan city commissioner, mayor, state representative and speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives.
"The relationship between K-State and the greater Manhattan community is truly unique," said Jason Smith, president and CEO, city of Manhattan. "Kent's leadership has allowed us to have one of the strongest — if not the strongest — town-gown relationships in the country."
During Glasscock's tenure, Innovation Partners evolved into an integral part of the university. The integration has focused on technology commercialization — which is regularly ranked in the Top 10 of all land-grant universities — corporate engagement and strategic industry partnerships, and economic development. Under Glasscock's leadership, this unique model has garnered national recognition with its university-community partnership.
Glasscock's leadership has also provided structure and exploration for four university strategic initiatives at the request of four different K-State presidents. These include the Global Food Systems initiative, the Global Aeronautics initiative and the Edge Collaboration District. Glasscock served as a leader in creating the K-State Economic Prosperity Plan for Kansas, which he will continue to advance in the K-State 105 focus area after retiring.
"Kent has been an integral part of the university and the community," said David Rosowsky, vice president for research. "His leadership on the university's Economic Prosperity Plan allowed us to set bold goals, knowing we will achieve them."
Glasscock has chosen to announce his retirement now to allow for an internal search for the next Innovation Partners president and CEO. He recognizes the importance of hiring from within the company for staff to have more opportunities to grow and advance in the organization.
"Growing up in Manhattan and being a K-State alum, it has been an honor to serve Kansas State University over the last 20 years," said Glasscock. "I couldn't be more proud of the team we've built, and I know the future is bright for Innovation Partners."
