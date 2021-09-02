MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is offering the opportunity to complete the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification in a hybrid course that begins Oct. 28.
The hybrid format includes self-paced online training in addition to six in-person sessions at the K-State Alumni Center on the Manhattan, Kansas, campus. Session dates are Oct. 28-29, Nov. 11-12 and Dec. 2-3. Participants are required to participate in all in-person sessions.
Lean Six Sigma is a business management system that allows organizations to drastically improve their bottom line by creating, measuring and monitoring everyday business activities that in turn leads to reduced waste, fewer mistakes and increased customer satisfaction.
"We've offered these courses to faculty and staff at K-State as well as industry professionals with great success," said Daniel Minick, instructor of operations management in the College of Business Administration. "We've also had students complete the program and include the certification on their resumes, which in many cases became the deciding factor in getting a job offer."
For more information on K-State's Lean Six Sigma offerings, including registration for the Green Belt course this fall, visit global.k-state.edu/noncredit/leansixsigma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.