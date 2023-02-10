Bharat Ratra

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Bharat Ratra, university distinguished professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University, has been named a 2023 fellow of the American Astronomical Society.

Ratra is one of 22 American Astronomical Society Fellows being honored this year for original research and publications, innovative contributions to astronomical techniques or instrumentation, significant contributions to education and public outreach, and noteworthy service to astronomy and the society.