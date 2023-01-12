K-State Salina announces new scholarship for the first 50 students who apply

K-State Salina is now offering a renewable scholarship to the first 50 first-year students who apply for the fall 2023 semester. Both in-state and out-of-state students who meet the requirements are eligible.

 Courtesy photo

SALINA — Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is making it possible for more students and their families to access education. The campus is now offering a new renewable scholarship to make affordable degrees available, beginning in fall 2023.x

K-State Salina's Select Scholarship has been designed for in-state or out-of-state students interested in one of K- Salina's engineering technology, aviation maintenance, unmanned aircraft systems, applied business or social work degree options. The scholarship is $5,000 for the first year and is renewable for up to three years for a total of $20,000. It is available to the first 50 students to apply.