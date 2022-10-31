GPM
Buy Now

Five K-State Salina students are currently enrolled in the Great Plains Scholars Program. From left are Jadyn Cress, junior, robotics and automation engineering technology, St. Louis, Missouri; Adam Whitson, senior, mechanical engineering technology, Hutchinson; Daniel Weber, senior, robotics and automation engineering technology, Wichita; David Disberger, Great Plains Manufacturing executive vice president and K-State Salina Dean's Advisory Council member; Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean; Ty McKenzie, freshman, mechanical engineering technology, Dallas, Texas; and Jacob Koop, junior, mechanical engineering technology, Inman.

 Courtesy Photo

SALINA — A special recruitment event at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will inform Salina area high school students and their parents about a scholarship opportunity only available through K-State Salina and its partnership with Great Plains Manufacturing.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room. Current high school seniors and their parents are invited to learn about the Great Plains Manufacturing Scholars Program, an accelerated degree and scholarship program offered exclusively at K-State Salina. To register, go to salina.k-state.edu/academics/scholars-programs/information-night.html.