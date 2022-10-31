Five K-State Salina students are currently enrolled in the Great Plains Scholars Program. From left are Jadyn Cress, junior, robotics and automation engineering technology, St. Louis, Missouri; Adam Whitson, senior, mechanical engineering technology, Hutchinson; Daniel Weber, senior, robotics and automation engineering technology, Wichita; David Disberger, Great Plains Manufacturing executive vice president and K-State Salina Dean's Advisory Council member; Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean; Ty McKenzie, freshman, mechanical engineering technology, Dallas, Texas; and Jacob Koop, junior, mechanical engineering technology, Inman.
SALINA — A special recruitment event at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will inform Salina area high school students and their parents about a scholarship opportunity only available through K-State Salina and its partnership with Great Plains Manufacturing.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room. Current high school seniors and their parents are invited to learn about the Great Plains Manufacturing Scholars Program, an accelerated degree and scholarship program offered exclusively at K-State Salina. To register, go to salina.k-state.edu/academics/scholars-programs/information-night.html.
The program is already helping five K-State Salina students accelerate their education and begin their professional careers with hands-on experience. These students are working to earn their mechanical engineering technology or robotics and autonomation engineering technology bachelor's degrees in as little as three years while earning wages and learning hands-on skills to elevate their careers as employees of Great Plains Manufacturing.
The program provides students with learning opportunities in basic manufacturing, advanced robotics programming and engineering design. It is designed for students in bachelor's degree programs in engineering technology, including robotics and autonomation engineering technology, electronic computer engineering technology, machine learning and autonomous systems, and mechanical engineering technology degrees at the K-State Salina campus.
Each participating scholar will receive an annual scholarship of up to $9,900, covering 85% or more of the in-state tuition rate. With year-round course options, freshmen students can earn their degree in three years while working up to 20 hours per week at Great Plains Manufacturing. They also obtain on-the-job training, which may count toward some academic credits. This scholarship will allow students to gain more than 2,400 hours of relevant professional experience.
"K-State Salina is affording students from the Salina area, as well as the state of Kansas, a fantastic opportunity," said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management & new student engagement at K-State Salina. "Students accepted into the Great Plains Manufacturing Scholars Program will save time and money on their education and gain real-world, hands-on experience from a company that manufactures farm and construction equipment worldwide."
Students who complete the Great Plains Manufacturing Scholars Program will have opportunities for careers in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, information technology or environment, health and safety.
