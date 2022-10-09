K-State Salina receives largest corporate gift in university history from General Atomics
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has received a $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to create the General Atomics Aerospace Innovation Ramp on the campus. From left are K-State Vice President for Research David Rosowsky, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, K-State Salina CEO and Dean Alysia Starkey, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems CEO Linden Blue and Senior Vice President of Strategic Development Barton Roper and K-State Foundation Senior Vice President of Development Stephanie Froelich.

 Courtesy photo

SALINA — Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is launching a revitalization plan for its aerospace teaching and research facilities thanks to the support of California-based company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. The company's $10 million dollar gift marks the largest corporate gift to an academic program in Kansas State University's history.

With the General Atomics gift, K-State Salina will create the General Atomics Aerospace Innovation Ramp, a first in the campus's aerospace history. The innovation ramp will encompass the southernmost portion of the K-State Salina campus and transform its footprint, revitalizing land that was home to the former Schilling Air Force Base. It will also enhance the campus's learning environment to meet the needs of the ever-changing aerospace industry, eventually making the campus one of the premier learning spaces in the country for aerospace education.